The filing period for Nebraska candidates to enter election races on the May 12 primary ballot is down to its final few days.
People who don’t already hold an elected office have until 5 p.m. local time Monday to file their candidacy papers.
If they’re running for federal or state office or for a multicounty board, candidates must submit their papers by the deadline to Secretary of State Bob Evnen’s office in Lincoln.
All other candidates in the May primary need to file their papers at their county clerk’s office.
Races for village boards, county noxious weed district boards and Educational Service Unit boards will appear only on the Nov. 3 general election ballot.
Incumbents seeking those offices have until July 15 to file, while newcomers have until Aug. 3.
To review open Lincoln County offices and filed candidates for any 2020 election, visit the County Clerk’s Office 2020 election website at co.lincoln.ne.us/2020-elections.
To review the list of federal, state and multicounty candidates, visit sos.nebraska.gov/elections/2020-elections and click “Statewide Candidate List.”
As of Wednesday, a contested primary was guaranteed for only two of the major North Platte or county races. Candidates in other races will advance to the general election if only one or two file per seat.
City voters May 12 will narrow a current five-candidate field for mayor to two for the November election.
First-time candidates Lonnie Parsons, Brandon Kelliher and John Hales, City Councilman Andrew Lee and former Councilman Larry Lee Britton form the current field to succeed retiring Mayor Dwight Livingston.
Republican voters in the county’s District 1 will choose in May between longtime Commissioner Joe Hewgley and challenger Irving Hiatt.
No Democrats have filed for any of the three open County Board seats, the only partisan local races on this year’s ballot.
Two candidates have filed for one open seat apiece on the North Platte school board and the City Council. The North Platte Airport Authority has two candidates for two open seats.
The other three available council seats and two school board seats, as well as the new County Board seats in Districts 4 and 5, all had a single candidate each as of Wednesday.
School board races in Brady, Maxwell and Hershey have the minimum three candidates to fill their open seats. Sutherland’s school board race has only two and Wallace’s only one.
The Gothenburg Hospital District, which includes part of eastern Lincoln County, has three candidates for its three open seats. Sutherland’s hospital district has only one candidate for three seats.
In multicounty board races, the Mid-Plains Community College Area board has one candidate apiece for its five open district seats and its at-large seat.
The same is true for the Twin Platte Natural Resources District board’s five open subdistrict seats and the Subdistrict 2 and at-large races in the Middle Republican NRD.
