Two 16-year-olds are in custody following a Sunday high-speed police chase across state lines, according to the Chase County Sheriff's Office.
Around noon, the sheriff's office received word from the Philips County (Colorado) Sheriff's Office about a stolen 2019 Subaru that had rammed and disabled at least three patrol cars in Colorado, and was headed toward Chase County on Highway 6, according to a press release. It was later learned the pursuit began somewhere around Fort Collins following the report of an assault and continued into Nebraska.
The Chase County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle near the state line and attempted to pull it over. The vehicle did not stop and continued East on Highway 6, reaching speeds in excess of 130 mph, according to the press release. In an attempt to stop the vehicle before it reached Imperial, spike strips were deployed, but the vehicle avoided being stopped.
Imperial Police Department Officers attempted to stop the vehicle when it entered Imperial from Highway 6, according to the press release. Two Imperial officers joined Chase County Sheriff’s Deputies in pursuing the vehicle.
"As some residents may have witnessed, the vehicle drove through Imperial at a high rate of speed as it was pursued by Law Enforcement; utilizing 11th street, Douglas St., and 5th Street," said the press release from the Chase County Sheriff's Office.
The vehicle turned north into Wauneta, where it jumped the train tracks at North Railway and Center Street. The car continued on Old Highway 6 until the vehicle became inoperable due to damage sustained during the pursuit, and went into the ditch on the north side of the road adjacent to the dirt bike track.
The two 16-year-olds, a male driver and a female passenger, attempted to flee on foot but were quickly apprehended by sheriff’s deputies. They were uninjured. According to the release, the teenagers were turned over to the Philips County (Colorado) Sheriff's Office due to the "serious nature of the offenses in Colorado."
"We understand the incident may have alarmed residents of Imperial and Wauneta," the Chase County Sheriff's office said in a press release. "However the Chase County Sheriff’s Office is committed to the safety and protection of our community during these unusual times."
