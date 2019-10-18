Cara Brookins speaks at North Platte Community Playhouse for Town Hall Lecture Series

A defining moment came shortly after Cara Brookins and her children finished building their house. She overheard her son and middle-school-age daughter in conversation in the next room.
To Brookins, it became clear the project was worth the struggle.
Brookins is known around the world as “the mom who built a house using YouTube tutorials.” On Tuesday, she spoke at the North Platte Community Playhouse as part of the Town Hall Lecture Series.
She said the project was not just hers, but it was a team effort.
“People look at my kids as helping me out there on the construction site, and that’s not really how it was at all,” Brookins said. “This was 100% all of us deciding to do this, and right from the start they were in it and as determined as I was to build a house.”
That didn’t happen, Brookins said, because of any way that she trained them or taught them.
“That happened because we had been through really terrible things,” Brookins said. “My kids didn’t have control over anything in their lives. They had no way to fix their circumstances until I asked them, ‘Do you want to build a house?’”
It was the first time they could actually do something to make their life better, Brookins said.
Her children are Hope, Drew, Jada and Roman and they were 17, 15, 11 and 2 years old when they started building their house.
The conversation that confirmed for her that the project had been worthwhile took place shortly after they finished.
“I wasn’t sure it was worth it, and I remember after moving into the house — OK, now we have a house, so what,” Brookins said. “I was working in my library one day and I heard Drew talking to Jada in the kitchen.”
Brookins said Drew is her oldest son and Jada her youngest daughter.
“She was in middle school and there was like these mean girl fights that they get into at that age,” Brookins said. “She was struggling.”
Drew was giving Jada a pep talk and telling her to try some things, and she was having none of it.
Jada kept repeating “I can’t, I can’t,” Brookins said. “Then Drew all of a sudden just yells in this booming voice, ‘Jada, you built your own damn house, you can do anything.’”
After some tough times that involved domestic violence, Brookins knew she and the children needed something to help them heal. She said overhearing the conversation was what she needed to know her children got “everything they needed, everything they needed” from building their own home.
“It’s therapeutic to hit things really hard with a hammer, and it’s therapeutic to feel powerful for the first time that you have a saw and can rip through a massive sheet of plywood with it,” Brookins said. “I think that we used to take action and we used to see this sort of coming of age as something we went out and did.
“So often now we sit on the sofa and we talk about it. If we have a problem, let’s talk about it. I still think the most important thing to do is go out there and do something, especially if there’s a tangible thing you’re left with in the end.”
That’s what the house was for them, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.