Carefully crafted cheer prepares the North Platte Community Playhouse for the holidays

Christmastime is here for the North Platte Community Playhouse as the Playhouse Guild spent the morning decorating the Patty Birge Room.
The reason for the seasonal decorations: preparing for the 34th annual Carousel of Homes Tour on Nov. 23.
This year’s tour includes homes of Sara and Josh Catlett, Tami and Mike Lashley, Carrie and Eric Lienemann and Pam and Rich Harrach, as well as the Prairie Arts Center’s Festival of Trees. For $15, attendees can enjoy refreshments and music at the Playhouse from noon to 5 p.m., with tours running from 1-5 p.m. and from 7-9 p.m.
Proceeds will go to continue Playhouse renovations, according to a press release from the Playhouse Guild.
A “Winter Wonderland Boutique” will also be open Nov. 23, with baked goods and decorations available for purchase.
