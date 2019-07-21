Carp-O-Rama packs banks of Lake Maloney with young fishers

Kids lined up all over the banks of Lake Maloney to fish for carp Saturday, as Nebraska Game and Parks hosted a free event called Carp-O-Rama.
Fishing poles and sweet corn for bait were provided if fishers did not have their own. There was also fish cleaning for a meal of fried carp at noon as well as fish printing hosted by the Nebraska Games and Parks staff. Kids could paint the fish that they caught and press it onto a shirt they brought or a piece of fabric provided by the Games and Parks staff.
Eight-year-old Coralee Wheeler, who stood no more than half the size of her fishing pole, reeled in a big 5-pound carp like a pro with no assistance from her father, Mickey Wheeler.
Her father then took the fish off the hook and reminded Coralee to hold the fish and pose for a picture. She did this for a second time, it being her second catch of the day, then ran to a table to get help from Parks Superintendent Samantha Hopkinson picking colors to make a print of her fish with.
Wheeler painted her fish half red and half blue and pressed it to the fabric with a proud smile.
Wheeler, who is a second-year veteran of the event, said this is her favorite part of Carp-O Rama.
Coralee was the only one of five siblings who wanted to fish with her dad.
They had to wake up at 6:20 a.m. to get a spot, according to Mickey, and she was the only one who didn’t want to stay asleep.
“I have fun fishing and I like going spending time outdoors,” Coralee said.
Mickey said it is nice to have something in common with his daughter. Carp-O-Rama was a chance for them to spend some one-on-one time, he said, as with five kids in the house it can get kind of hectic.
The event ran from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and finished with a carp meal as well as dishes from a Dutch oven.
Kids of all ages participated in Carp-O-Rama.