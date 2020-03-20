Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER WINDING DOWN ACROSS MUCH OF WESTERN AND NORTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA... .LIGHT SNOW AND AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW WILL CONTINUE THROUGH THE SMALL HOURS TONIGHT. WINDS ARE STARTING TO DECREASE WITH PEAK GUSTS HAVING LESSENED, AS HIGH AS 45 MPH, AND PREDOMINANTLY LIGHT SNOW NOW OCCURRING. THE LIGHT SNOW IS ASSOCIATED WITH A BAND FROM NEAR IMPERIAL TO O'NEILL WITH THE BACK EDGE EXPECTED TO MOVE THROUGH THE REMAINDER OF THE AREA BETWEEN 1 AND 2 AM CDT. DIFFICULT TO VERY DIFFICULT TRAVEL CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED THROUGH THE SMALL HOURS DUE TO FALLING AND BLOWING SNOW. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT FRIDAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...LIGHT SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW EXPECTED. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE INCH. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 45 MPH DECREASING THEN TO 35 MPH AFTER MIDNIGHT PROMPTING AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, NORTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHWEST NEBRASKA. * WHEN...UNTIL 4 AM CDT FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. GUSTY WINDS COULD BRING DOWN TREE BRANCHES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. CALL NEBRASKA 511 FOR THE LATEST ROAD INFORMATION. &&