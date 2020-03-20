The case against a 37-year-old North Platte man arrested at Lake Maloney Feb. 24 has advanced to District Court.
Aaron D. Kirts, who appeared Thursday in Lincoln County Court, waived preliminary hearings on four felony charges involving three cases related to the incident: possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, aiding and abetting a robbery and being a habitual criminal, and a second subsequent offense of resisting arrest.
Kirts’ bail remains at $50,000 on the firearms charge. The bail on the other three felonies totals $150,000.
In addition, Kirts faces misdemeanor charges of second-degree criminal trespassing and failure to appear in connection with a Jan. 23 incident. A plea on that case is scheduled to be made on May 7. Kirts has $5,000 bail in that case.
The bail amounts run at the same time over all four cases.
No district court appearance date for Kirts has been scheduled yet.
An arrest warrant was issued for Kirts Feb. 21 after he failed to appear in court on the misdemeanor charges. He was also under investigation in a robbery case that happened Feb. 23, according to North Platte police.
On the evening of Feb. 24, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office located Kirts and a 22-year-old woman in a vehicle at the Kansas Point Campground at Lake Maloney. The 22-year-old, who was driving, attempted to flee from the pursuing deputies, but lost control of the vehicle and hit a tree.
She was arrested, but Kirts fled into a nearby wooded area.
Law enforcement continued to search for Kirts throughout the night. He was arrested about 1 a.m. after a resident saw him on their property, southwest of the lake.
