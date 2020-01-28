Catholic Schools Week off to a big start

A big check and Big Red helped get Catholic Schools Week in North Platte off to a cheery start at Monday’s opening ceremony for the nationwide celebration of Catholic education.
With McDaid Elementary School and St. Patrick High School students and teachers filling the south bleachers, North Platte Catholic Schools leaders welcomed the presentation of a $50,000 check from NebraskaLand National Bank.
It represents what the bank hopes will be seed money for the system’s $1.6 million “NOW is the Time!” capital campaign for repairs and upgrades at both schools, bank President and CEO Mike Jacobson told the audience.
He compared education to the process of growing fruitful crops, noting that the maximum yield of a corn plant is set by how well it’s cared for between planting and the time it grows knee-high.
“These are those formative years when you’re bidding to be knee-high as a corn plant,” Jacobson said.
“Clearly when you see the news today, you see all these ideas that are out there. But clearly you’re receiving at St. Pat’s and McDaid all you need for success going forward.”
The bank’s check presentation followed a local proclamation of Catholic Schools Week by Mayor Dwight Livingston, who said he was sad this year’s ceremony will be his last as mayor.
“It’s like being family every time I come here,” said Livingston, who will retire in December after two terms.
Catholic school leaders and students welcomed back a family member — in more ways than one — in guest speaker Alex Wood, the new executive director of HuskerVision at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Wood, a 2008 St. Pat’s graduate, worked at HuskerVision on the way to receiving his UNL broadcast journalism degree in 2012. He returned there in June after six years as the University of Oklahoma’s director of big-screen experiences.
Along with examples of the “Tunnel Walk” videos from UNL’s Memorial Stadium, he showed part of the season highlight video he made as a St. Pat’s freshman when the Irish won the 2004 Class C2 state football title.
“I made a lot of home videos that people don’t care about,” Wood said. “But this is one of the first videos that remembers a really cool time for us.”
Then Wood made McDaid’s kindergarten pupils giggle at one of those home videos — of his sister Natalie, now their teacher, playing middle school basketball for St. Pat’s.
He said Catholic education long has been a family affair, also noting his mother, McDaid Principal Pam Wood, and his father, longtime St. Pat’s wrestling coach Kevin Wood.
“I really do not believe I would be where I am, especially professionally and in my spiritual life, without the resources St. Pat’s and McDaid offered me,” he told the current students.
