Catholic Schools Week 2020 opens Sunday in North Platte with a treat of doughnuts following Mass at 8:30 a.m. at St. Patrick and 10:30 a.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic churches.
Several activities are planned throughout the week.
The opening assembly will take place at 9 a.m. at the McGahan Activity Center at McDaid Elementary School, 1002 East E St. NebraskaLand National Bank will be presenting a check to North Platte Catholic Schools for $50,000, designated towards its “NOW is the Time” capital campaign.
The campaign was launched in December with a goal of over $1.6 million. The funds will address the following projects: plumbing, restroom, locker room and updated kitchen facilities at St. Patrick High School; roof repairs at McDaid Elementary; and growing the Endowment Fund for future projects.
North Platte Mayor Dwight Livingston will present a proclamation and 2008 graduate Alex Wood will be the keynote speaker.
Other events:
» Tuesday — 8:30 a.m., all-school Mass with Bishop Joseph Hanefeldt; 5 p.m., St. Patrick High School cornhole tournament.
» Wednesday — Noon, Career Day; 2 p.m., bingo for McDaid students.
» Thursday — 1-3 p.m. Grandparents and grandfriends day — lunch with students.
» Friday — Spirit Wear Shirts day, wear jeans day for a donation to local charity.
