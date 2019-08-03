Celebrating small towns

The sidewalk chalk contest at the Brady Community Center Friday afternoon kicked off the annual Brady Days.
Some events to look forward to Saturday include a free-will donation lunch at 11:30 a.m., mud volleyball tournament at 11:30 a.m., “Fun at the Ranch” petting zoo at 1 p.m., power wheels derby at 3 p.m. and human tractor pull at 7 p.m.
Sunday begins at 8:30 a.m. with a worship service at the Community Center, followed by brunch at 9 a.m., the Brad Hueftle Memorial Softball Tournament at 11 a.m. and a cornhole tournament at 1 p.m. For more information go to villageofbrady.org/brady-days-2019.html.
We asked four Brady residents what they enjoy about the town and the festival.
Samantha Lunkwitz is a mom of two: 4-year-old daughter Caraline and 1-year-old son Silas. Lunkwitz said she has been attending Brady Days for 31 years.
Q: What do you enjoy most about living in Brady?
A: Small-town atmosphere. I live two blocks away from my best friends, and we get to see our kids grow up together.
Q: What is your favorite part about Brady Days?
A: Turtle races.
Q: What are your traditions during Brady Days?
A: Usually the whole family comes down and we have a family softball team to play in Sunday’s tournament.
Q: What makes Brady Days special to the community?
A: It’s a time where everyone comes together to enjoy company and explore all the fun activities to do here.
Brandi Austin, a friend of Lunkwitz, has lived in Brady for five years.
Q: What do you enjoy most about living in Brady?
A: Being super close to everything. It is also easier to hang out with friends.
Q: What is your favorite part about Brady Days?
A: Turtle races.
Q: What are your traditions during Brady Days?
A: Sit at Samantha’s house for the parade, and bloody marys from the bar on Saturday.
Q: What makes Brady Days special to the community?
A: A lot of people come back just for Brady Days.
Zoe Johnson is 9 and was competing with her friend Ella Lydic, 11, at the sidewalk chalk competition Friday afternoon.
Q: What do you enjoy most about living in Brady?
A: I like living in Brady because I can visit my friends and a lot of my cousins are here.
Q: What is your favorite part about Brady Days?
A: Turtle races.
Q: What are your traditions during Brady Days?
A: I go to the sidewalk chalk contest and the turtle races every year.
Q: What makes Brady Days special to the community?
A: Chances to connect with each other and talk at the events.
After watching Zoe answer questions, her friend Ella Lydic decided it was her turn to give it a try.
Q: What do you enjoy most about living in Brady?
A: Hanging out with my friends. All of them come down every day.
Q: What is your favorite part about Brady Days?
A: Turtle races.
Q: What are your traditions during Brady Days?
A: I always go to the turtle races, sidewalk chalk and softball game.
Q: What makes Brady Days special to the community?
A: Even though it is a small town, we still do stuff.