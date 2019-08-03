Celebrating small towns

From left, 11-year-old Payton Stienike, 12-year-old Shyann McConville and 12-year-old Lexi McConville create a sidewalk chalk piece together Friday afternoon at Brady Days.

 Clayton Anderson / The North Platte Telegraph

The sidewalk chalk contest at the Brady Community Center Friday afternoon kicked off the annual Brady Days.

Some events to look forward to Saturday include a free-will donation lunch at 11:30 a.m., mud volleyball tournament at 11:30 a.m., “Fun at the Ranch” petting zoo at 1 p.m., power wheels derby at 3 p.m. and human tractor pull at 7 p.m.

Sunday begins at 8:30 a.m. with a worship service at the Community Center, followed by brunch at 9 a.m., the Brad Hueftle Memorial Softball Tournament at 11 a.m. and a cornhole tournament at 1 p.m. For more information go to villageofbrady.org/brady-days-2019.html.

We asked four Brady residents what they enjoy about the town and the festival.

Samantha Lunkwitz

Brady resident Samantha Lunkwitz with her two kids: 4-year-old Caraline and 1-year-old Silas.

Samantha Lunkwitz is a mom of two: 4-year-old daughter Caraline and 1-year-old son Silas. Lunkwitz said she has been attending Brady Days for 31 years.

Q: What do you enjoy most about living in Brady?

A: Small-town atmosphere. I live two blocks away from my best friends, and we get to see our kids grow up together.

Q: What is your favorite part about Brady Days?

A: Turtle races.

Q: What are your traditions during Brady Days?

A: Usually the whole family comes down and we have a family softball team to play in Sunday’s tournament.

Q: What makes Brady Days special to the community?

A: It’s a time where everyone comes together to enjoy company and explore all the fun activities to do here.

Brandi Austin

Brandi Austin

Brandi Austin, a friend of Lunkwitz, has lived in Brady for five years.

Q: What do you enjoy most about living in Brady?

A: Being super close to everything. It is also easier to hang out with friends.

Q: What is your favorite part about Brady Days?

A: Turtle races.

Q: What are your traditions during Brady Days?

A: Sit at Samantha’s house for the parade, and bloody marys from the bar on Saturday.

Q: What makes Brady Days special to the community?

A: A lot of people come back just for Brady Days.

Zoe Johnson

Zoe Johnson

Zoe Johnson is 9 and was competing with her friend Ella Lydic, 11, at the sidewalk chalk competition Friday afternoon.

Q: What do you enjoy most about living in Brady?

A: I like living in Brady because I can visit my friends and a lot of my cousins are here.

Q: What is your favorite part about Brady Days?

A: Turtle races.

Q: What are your traditions during Brady Days?

A: I go to the sidewalk chalk contest and the turtle races every year.

Q: What makes Brady Days special to the community?

A: Chances to connect with each other and talk at the events.

Ella Lydic

Ella Lydic

After watching Zoe answer questions, her friend Ella Lydic decided it was her turn to give it a try.

Q: What do you enjoy most about living in Brady?

A: Hanging out with my friends. All of them come down every day.

Q: What is your favorite part about Brady Days?

A: Turtle races.

Q: What are your traditions during Brady Days?

A: I always go to the turtle races, sidewalk chalk and softball game.

Q: What makes Brady Days special to the community?

A: Even though it is a small town, we still do stuff.

