The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has put in place measures designed to keep nursing home residents safe from COVID-19.
Linden Court in North Platte issued a statement on its Facebook page that visitors are not allowed at the facility until further notice.
“We sincerely apologize for the hardship this may cause but, as you know, ensuring your loved ones are cared for in a safe and healthy environment is our greatest concern,” the post says. “We understand that connecting with family members is incredibly important, and there are a variety of other ways you might consider connecting with them other than in-person. These may include telephone, email, text, or through Skype or social media channels.
“We will continually evaluate the need to have this restriction in place and will make every effort to contact families when we can again allow visitors in the building.”
The CMS’ decision is based on the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It directs nursing homes to significantly restrict visitors and nonessential personnel, as well as restrict communal activities inside nursing homes.
Senior citizens are at highest risk for complications from COVID-19, and those with multiple conditions are at highest risk.
“While visitor restrictions may be difficult for residents and families, it is an important temporary measure for their protection,” said the CMS press release.
The new measures CMS announced Friday include:
» Restricting all visitors, with exceptions for compassionate care, such as end-of-life situations. In those cases, visitors will be equipped with personal protective equipment, like masks, and the visit will be limited to a specific room only.
» Restricting all volunteers and nonessential health care personnel and other personnel, such as barbers.
» Canceling all group activities and communal dining.
» Implementing active screening of residents and health care personnel for fever and respiratory symptoms.
