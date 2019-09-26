Chamber Hostesses help Chamber with new sign

The North Platte Chamber and Development Corp. focuses on the needs of business, but on Wednesday the camera was turned the other way around to highlight the Chamber’s needs.
The Chamber Hostesses, which is a branch of the organization, presented a check to Executive Director Gary Person for a new sign at the office located at 502 S. Dewey St. Person said a new logo plus the weathered condition of the old sign prompted a drive to get it replaced.
“The goal was to get a digital electronic sign so we could promote and market Chamber and community events,” Person said. “And it gives us some identity too. It brings kind of a new appeal to the Chamber Development Corp.”
Person said there are 600 business members who support the Chamber and the board has been talking about a new sign for a few years.
“We have a great relationship with the city, the county and the schools,” Person said. “It takes all of us collectively working together and there’s so many more things we can do with a digital sign.”
He said with the Chamber offices at the corner of a stop and go light on E and Dewey streets, it will be a great way to advertise Chamber and community events.
Chamber Hostesses President Janet Tinney said the project is something they are excited about.
“Our executive board has been talking about this for a couple of years as well, not knowing that the Chamber itself had been doing that too,” Tinney said. “We did enough research to know we didn’t have all the money, but it was still in the back of our mind.”
A couple of months ago, Person approached Tinney about the project.
“They already had bids and somewhat of a design,” Tinney said. “So we have been saving our money for the last couple, three years and this is just the perfect project to do. It just fit in with everything we’d already been thinking about and it’s just such an honor to be able to help them and make it happen.”
Person said he was surprised at the amount given by the Hostesses.
“The donation will cover about half the cost of installing the new sign, which will be put in place around the first of November,” Person said.
There is involvement from companies, Person said, who are either donating labor or materials at a reduced cost to the Chamber.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.