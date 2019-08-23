The North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp. now holds the deed to the Hotel Pawnee, along with a signed agreement to sell it to the developer who has the other financial stake in the 1929 landmark.
Chamber officials and Jay Mitchell of Manhattan Beach, California, are moving toward a final real estate closing by Aug. 30 or soon after, said North Platte lawyer and chamber board member William Troshynski.
Both parties signed a formal purchase agreement Aug. 16, and Lincoln County issued a treasurer’s tax deed to the chamber Wednesday for the eight-story Pawnee, he said.
The chamber July 24 announced a memorandum of understanding with Mitchell, who holds a deed of trust from buying a defaulted loan owed by the now-defunct Pawnee Assisted Living Corp.
Mitchell, who was unavailable for comment Thursday, would pay $100,000 for the stake the chamber acquired by assuming the Pawnee’s tax-sale certificate in February.
Chamber members pooled some $48,000 to pay off a Lincoln firm’s interest in the certificate, which covered the Pawnee’s delinquent property tax payments through 2017.
The signed sale agreement also ensures the hotel’s 2018 and 2019 taxes will be paid, said Troshynski, who declined to elaborate on details.
Chamber President and CEO Gary Person said, “We’re just glad to get things off dead center” after years of frustration following the Pawnee’s closure as a retirement hotel on Aug. 31, 2013.
Mitchell “obviously had some legal standing, so it’s obviously better to work together rather than against each other,” Person said Thursday.
“We’re anxiously waiting for him to do what he has promised to do, and we’ll help him in any way we can if he chooses to pursue some of the opportunities for assistance that are there.”
Under the sale agreement, the chamber would put $25,000 of Mitchell’s payment in escrow. Mitchell would get it back in full if the hotel’s first floor is restored to qualify for and receive a city “certificate of occupancy” within six months of the closing.
Chamber officials have said Mitchell’s $25,000 incentive would decline by $5,000 for each additional month needed to gain an occupancy certificate. If it takes a year or more, the chamber would keep the $25,000.
Marvin Planning Consultants of David City, author of the North Platte-Lincoln County housing study released last December, identified several local, state and federal incentives that could cut the Pawnee’s estimated $8 million-plus restoration cost in half.
They include tax increment financing, federal Opportunity Zone assistance, state and federal historic preservation tax credits, federal Community Development Block Grants and the city’s downtown renovation program, Person said.
Troshynski and Person said the Pawnee’s interior will remain off-limits during the ownership transition. The chamber has acquired short-term liability insurance to last until the sale’s closing, Person said.
Opened on Oct. 16, 1929, the Pawnee reigned over downtown North Platte’s “Neville Corner” at East Fifth and Bailey streets until the family of former Gov. Keith Neville sold it in September 1973.
Neville, Nebraska’s World War I governor from 1917 to 1919, also built the Keith Theatre on North Dewey and the Fox and Paramount theaters due east and south of the Pawnee.
The Fox, today’s Neville Center for the Performing Arts, will celebrate its own 90th birthday in November.