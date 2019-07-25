A proposed sale agreement set to close Aug. 1 would raise the curtain on the greatest of North Platte’s downtown “renovations in progress”: the Hotel Pawnee.
North Platte Area Chamber & Development, which acquired the Pawnee’s delinquent tax certificate in February, announced a “memorandum of understanding” Thursday with principal lienholder Jay Mitchell, holder of a “deed of trust” in the vacant 1929 structure.
Under the deal, the chamber will complete acquisition of its “treasurer’s tax deed” to the hotel and sell it to Mitchell for $100,000 — albeit with an incentive meant to revive the Pawnee’s first-floor business spaces by early 2020.
“This is a historic day,” chamber Board President Ben Lashley said at a lunchtime press conference. Mitchell, who owns and restores historical properties in several states, “is very interested in taking the property back to a rehabilitated state.”
Chamber leaders said $25,000 of Mitchell’s $100,000 purchase price would be put in escrow when the sale closes. To collect that $25,000, Mitchell would have until Feb. 1 to renovate the Pawnee’s first floor to qualify for and receive a “certificate of occupancy” from the city of North Platte.
Mitchell’s incentive would decline by $5,000 for each additional month it takes him to gain the certificate of occupancy, said chamber President and CEO Gary Person and board member and legal counsel William Troshynski.
If it takes Mitchell 12 months or more, the chamber would keep the entire $25,000 in escrow, they added.