The Nebraska Public Service Commission has dedicated this week to increasing focus on the state’s telephone assistance program.
Lifeline Awareness Week, stretching from Sept. 9-13, is raising attention to an upcoming change in the application process for the Nebraska Telephone Assistance Program/Lifeline Program, which offers discounts to help qualifying consumers keep telephone services affordable.
“The change in the application process is a clerical one,” PSC Chair Mary Ridder said in a press release. “Eligible consumers currently fill out an application, but instead of PSC staff verifying the information, the verification will be done on the federal level.”
Under the federal Lifeline Program, consumers who participate in certain public assistance and veterans programs, or qualify based on income, can receive a discount of at least $9.25 per month for phone, broadband or bundled services.
The NTAP/Lifeline program reduces the cost for qualified individuals an additional $3.25 a month on a landline or wireless phone bill or provides minutes to an eligible phone service.
More information on program eligibility and rules can be found on the NTAP/Lifeline program page on the PSC website at psc.nebraska.gov.
