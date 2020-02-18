North Platte city leaders will begin this week to winnow down 26 applications to succeed retiring City Administrator Jim Hawks.
Meanwhile, city engineering services appear set to remain with local firm TC Engineering Inc., the only applicant for the task after firm co-founder Tom Werblow steps down from his city role.
Mayor Dwight Livingston said Monday that a committee of council President Jim Nisley and Councilmen Glenn Petersen, Ty Lucas and Lawrence Ostendorf will help him with interviews for Hawks’ job.
Livingston, Nisley and chief city legal counsel Terry Waite will meet early this week to review the applications received before a revised Jan. 31 deadline.
They’ll decide “which ones are qualified to move forward” to the committee, based on the city’s advertised job description, Livingston said.
He expects he and the committee will choose and publicly disclose three finalists well before Hawks’ May 1 retirement date.
A final round of interviews would then follow, with Livingston deciding which candidate to recommend for approval by the full council.
“I would prefer to get someone on board prior to Jim’s leaving, so whoever gets this job can spend some time with Jim before he leaves,” the mayor said.
Hawks, Werblow and now-departed City Attorney Doug Stack all announced their retirements in December. Werblow will retire when Hawks does on May 1, while Stack’s last day was Jan. 10.
In their advertisements to replace Werblow and Stack, city officials sought applications from either individuals or professional firms.
The City Council Jan. 21 replaced Stack’s previously full-time position with a contract with the law firm led by Waite and partner Todd McWha.
Livingston said TC Engineering’s application would have Werblow’s firm partner, Brent Burklund, succeed him as formal part-time city engineer.
A contract with TC to that effect is being discussed, he said, though no formal proposal is ready for council approval.
Werblow, TC’s principal partner since he founded it in 1983, said in December that he will remain involved with the firm but may reduce his hours.
