A case against a 38-year-old man charged with illegally selling CBD oil at his North Platte business was dismissed in Lincoln County Court Thursday afternoon.
Jacob L. Johanson, owner of Elite Lifestyles, had faced a Class IIA felony for the distribution of THC, the principal psychoactive constituent of cannabis.
Judge Joel Jay accepted the motion from the County Attorney’s Office to dismiss the case without prejudice in the “interest of justice.”
Johanson was arrested in April after he sold two different products that contained CBD oil to an undercover agent with the CODE task force, according to a North Platte Police Department search warrant. Both products claimed to contain less than 0.3% THC.
The sale came after police received a citizen tip that Johanson was selling CBD oil. It was the last of two citizen complaints that the police had received in four months, according to the search warrant.
The first came in January when the Police Department received a call from a citizen who said Johanson was advertising the sale of the oil online.
A police officer contacted Johanson, who told the officer that he had removed the advertisement. The officer also advised Johanson that it was illegal to be in possession of or sell CBD oil in Nebraska.
A plainclothes officer also visited the business two days after the citizen complaint and asked to buy CBD oil. Johanson said at the time that the store no longer sold the product.
