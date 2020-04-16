The family that donated the Iron Eagle Golf Course site to North Platte in 1992 will grant the city a “quit-claim” deed enabling it to keep or sell the site as it sees fit.
That removes from the table the long-standing proviso that the site must remain a public golf course, said Terry Waite, the city’s chief legal counsel, and City Administrator Jim Hawks.
The 18-hole course along the South Platte River opened in 1994 but has long been troubled both by operating losses and by major river floods in 1995, 1997, 2013 and 2015.
Attorneys for the Glenn Chase family Thursday confirmed they would grant the deed to the city under a prior agreement between the parties, Waite and Hawks said.
“They’ve agreed to do that without requiring the city to do anything,” Waite said.
Under the deed, which Waite said the city would receive soon, the Chases will retain mineral and hunting rights on the site of the 18-hole course as per an earlier deed granted the city in 1999.
Waite and Hawks spoke to The Telegraph only a couple of hours after a citizens group that favors divesting Iron Eagle released a legal opinion contending that the city already had power to sell the course under the 1999 deed.
The opinion, written by Warren R. Whitted Jr. of Omaha’s Houghton Bradford Whitted firm, also noted that the Chases had properly reserved their mineral and hunting rights.
The Chases had filed a legal affidavit in 2015 contending the proviso requiring the site to remain a public golf course was still in effect.
A four-year statute of limitations to legally pursue that contention expired last August, Whitted wrote.
Citizens Concerned About Iron Eagle’s Red Ink, which obtained the opinion, said in an attached summary that the city could pursue a quit-claim deed to remove all doubt about its ability to sell the course.
Alan Erickson, one of the committee members, welcomed the news that the quit-claim deed would be granted.
He urged city leaders to move promptly to find a buyer for Iron Eagle.
“If it continues to be a golf course, that’s fine, but not under the control of the city,” he said.
