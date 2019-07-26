Raising rabbits and poultry gives youngsters the opportunity to learn about caring for animals, and for some, to prepare for a future in animal agriculture.
On Thursday morning, 4-H members brought their small animals to the 2019 Lincoln County Fair to try to earn awards for their work.
Raising the animals teaches discipline and hard work.
“The rabbits have more or less taught me that if you’re going to do a project, you do it to your fullest, especially when it comes to showmanship,” said Matthew Weideman of North Platte. “You have to know about the animal. It’s great in the workplace because if you’re going to go into a project, you have to know every single part that you’re going to go to and how you’re going to perform it.”
Weideman was the senior showmanship champion in both the rabbit and the poultry shows. He is homeschooled and graduated from high school this year. He said he will attend Mid-Plains Community College before pursuing a degree in agriculture from either the University of Nebraska-Lincoln or Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture.
Judge Jody Lake of Broken Bow said judging criteria depend on the breed of the rabbit.
“Like the rexes, you want their fur all the same length and you want them soft,” Lake said. “You get into the woolly rabbits like the Angora, you want a dense wool, a very compact body. There’s the marketing rabbits that you want to see there’s meat on their body.”
For the show rabbits, Lake said, breeds like the Netherland and the Polish have other criteria she looks for.
“You want short ears, you want them to have the correct body pose for them,” Lake said. “Also part of the judging is how the kids handle the rabbits, their knowledge of the breed that they’re showing and making sure the rabbits have no abscesses or stuff like that on them.”
Seventh-grader Katie Abbott of Hershey won intermediate showmanship in the poultry show.
“She is a Buff Orpington and she’s really nice and docile,” Abbott said of her chicken. “She makes a really good chicken and a good friend.”
Her chicken was hatched on March 4.
“So she’s not very old yet,” Abbott said. “I like a lot of everything. I’m showing cattle this year, too. I really enjoy being with animals.”
Abbott has been in 4-H for about nine years.