The North Platte City Council’s first regular 5:30 p.m. meeting Tuesday will feature proposals to grant tax increment financing for Chief Development Inc.’s first of three projects near Interstate 80 and tap the Newburn Fund to replace Cody Park playground equipment.
Tuesday’s meeting, and future regular meetings on the first and third Tuesdays of each month, will start two hours earlier than before under an ordinance the council adopted Sept. 3.
Council members will meet in their chamber at City Hall, 211 W. Third St.
A public hearing will precede a council vote on a redevelopment plan for the first 7 acres of Chief’s proposed Iron Trail Industrial Park at the north end of Twin Rivers Business Park.
The Grand Island-based firm would be enabled to gradually recapture $610,000 in infrastructure costs through TIF for the $3.5 million first stage of developing warehouses, distribution centers and “build-to-suit” structures.
The city’s Planning Commission and Community Redevelopment Authority last week recommended approval of the redevelopment plan, which calls for six buildings in the initial phase.
Future phases of Iron Trail — envisioned to eventually include 30 buildings on 30 acres — would require separate redevelopment plans and TIF requests.
Chief Development also envisions commercial projects along East Halligan Drive and a “senior living” housing complex west of Iron Eagle Golf Course.
The council also will be asked to spend up to $185,000 in Newburn Fund interest to replace the equipment in the “Story Land” playground at Cody Park’s east end.
The 30-year-old playground was among the first projects funded through a bequest by the late John Newburn, a North Platte-area farmer and rancher who died at age 101 in 1987.
Newburn’s will stipulated that funds from his bequest be used for parks and recreation projects. North Platte voters subsequently decided to limit spending from Newburn’s gift to the interest it generates.
The Newburn Fund has about $220,000 in available interest income, Public Service Director Layne Groseth said in a memo to the council.
Many parts of the current StoryLand equipment, Groseth said, will be used to repair, rehabilitate and upgrade playground structures at other city parks until they also can be replaced.
In other business, the council will:
» Consider awarding a $15,895 contract to RDG Planning & Design of Omaha to prepare a nomination of North Platte’s historic downtown for the National Register of Historic Places.
North Platte received a Certified Local Government historic preservation grant to cover 60% of the project’s cost, with the city providing 40% in in-kind services.
Four downtown buildings already are listed separately on the National Register: the Lincoln County Courthouse, the 1913 post office and federal building (now the Prairie Arts Center), the Hotel Pawnee and the Fox Theater (now the Neville Center for the Performing Arts).
RDG’s work to nominate the entire downtown area would be completed by June, according to council documents.
» Decide whether to authorize Mayor Dwight Livingston to sign a purchase agreement of two 7,200-square-foot tracts of land from Mid-Plains Community College to establish city water wells near the college’s South Campus.
The city would pay $28,800 for the sites, on which the city would test and then drill wells, according to the proposed purchase agreement.
» Vote on new collective bargaining agreements with the unions representing North Platte police officers, professional firefighters and other public employees.
» Decide whether to buy a 2019 John Deere loader for $157,000 from Murphy Tractor Equipment Co. for use in the tree and yard waste area of the city’s transfer station.
The proposal, discounted by a $15,000 trade-in of an existing loader, appears on the evening’s seven-item consent agenda.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.