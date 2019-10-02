The first and perhaps easiest stage of Chief Development Inc.’s multimillion-dollar vision for the Interstate 80 corridor won final North Platte City Council approval Tuesday night.
Council members voted 6-1 to adopt a redevelopment plan for the first 7-acre segment of Iron Trail Industrial Park. The vote enables Grand Island-based Chief to gradually tap up to $610,000 in tax increment financing to help offset infrastructure costs.
Iron Trail, at the north end of Twin Rivers Business Park south of I-80, is expected to be followed in time by commercial developments along East Halligan Drive and a 200-unit-plus “senior living” housing complex west of Iron Eagle Golf Course.
“This, of course, would be the beginning of what we expect to be a significant amount of investment by the Chief company overall,” Community Redevelopment Authority Chairman Mike Jacobson told the council.
“We’re anxious to get started. They’re anxious to come out of the ground.”
Councilman Ed Rieker, a consistent opponent of TIF, cast the lone vote against the Iron Trail plan. Councilman Jim Backenstose was absent Tuesday.
Chief added a seventh building to its final plan for the initial 7-acre site north of the Cabela’s call center and west of Walmart Distribution Center, Jacobson said..
Project costs the firm could seek to recover through TIF include site preparation, street and utility installation, engineering fees and the cost of buying the Iron Trail site from the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp.
The property already held the “blighted and substandard” status needed to access TIF before Chief revealed its proposal Aug. 12 to invest up to $30 million to $40 million in North Platte over the next few years.
Council members voted 5-3 Sept. 3 to approve a $1 million “performance loan” from the Quality Growth Fund for Chief’s overall investment plan. It can be gradually forgiven as Chief reaches various investment targets.
President and General Manager Roger Bullington has said he hopes to extend Iron Trail west to a total of 30 acres, with up to 30 warehouses, distribution centers and “build-to-suit” structures.
Additional redevelopment plans and TIF requests would be required for future Iron Trail stages, Jacobson said. The proposed commercial and housing sites north of I-80 will first need to be studied and declared “blighted” to be eligible for TIF.
Chief will build all seven buildings now but has only presold one, Jacobson said. “I can tell you (that) when somebody comes to our town and wants to build pure spec, it’s kind of hard to say no.”
The maximum $610,000 in TIF assistance for Iron Trail’s first stage represents about 17% of Chief’s estimate of
$3.5 million in development costs.
Chief would have no more than 15 years to recoup all or part of that amount from property taxes generated by the site’s growth in taxable value.
The redevelopment plan estimates that Iron Trail’s first 7 acres, now worth about $70,000, will be worth $2.234 million for tax purposes once fully developed.
