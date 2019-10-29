A 31-year-old Wray, Colorado, man pleaded not guilty to felony sexual assault and child abuses charges in Lincoln County District Court Monday morning.
Roberto Estrada is charged with two counts of first degree sexual assault of a child and four counts of child abuse in incidents which allegedly occurred in North Platte between January 2012 and October 2013.
The investigation stems from allegations reported to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services on Aug. 21, 2018, and interviews conducted at the Bridge of Hope Child Advocacy Center in North Platte.
Estrada was charged in February with sexually assaulting two children and causing four others “to be cruelly punished,” according to the arrest affidavit.
He is scheduled to make his next court appearance on Dec. 16.
In other court proceedings Monday (parties are all from North Platte unless noted):
» Cameron Wells, 21, of Kearney, pleaded guilty to possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person (brass knuckles) and possession of methamphetamine. Wells was sentenced to 240 days and given credit for 79 days served.
» Deven L. Ward, 19, of Hershey, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of attempting to make a terroristic threat. A count of possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person was dismissed in the plea agreement. Ward received a sentence of 280 days and credited for 103 days served.
» John A. Hernandez, 31, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of attempted driving under suspension. He was sentenced to 364 days in prison, a term which runs concurrent with a sentence for admission to the violation of his post-release supervision on two previous assault cases.
» Joseph T. Clark, 40, was sentenced to 60 days in prison for admission of a violation of his post-release supervision conditions for a previous assault case.
» Rodney J. Hasbrouck, 34, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance on March 13. His sentence was deferred as he was accepted into drug court.
» Daryl P. Jones Jr., 33, pleaded guilty to a felony count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a stolen fireman and theft by receiving $1,500 to $4,999 were dropped in the plea agreement along with a charge of being a habitual criminal.
Sentencing was set for Dec. 16.
» Jeffrey T. Denson, 48, of Lincoln, pleaded not guilty to two charges from an incident at the Lincoln County Jail on Aug. 17. Denson is charged with assault by a confined person and first-degree false imprisonment. A status hearing was set for Dec. 2
Denson was picked up on a warrant on Aug. 15 for violation of his probation from an initial charge of distribution of marijuana.
» Joseph Boggs pleaded not guilty to a county of felony possession of a weapon and a count of possession of methamphetamine. His next appearance is set for Dec. 16.
» Brandi Stauch pleaded not guilty to a felony count of issuing a bad check in the amount of $500 or less, second offense, on March 4. She also pleaded not guilty to felony counts of possession of methamphetamine and Xanax and felony child abuse on Aug. 14. Her next appearance is set for Dec. 16.
» Frank Foell, 52, pleaded guilty to a count of attempted second-degree assault. He was sentenced to 100 days in the plea agreement in which a robbery count was dismissed. Foell was given credit for time served.
» Tristyn S. Jefferson, 22, pleaded no contest to amended felony charges of attempted first degree sexual assault of a minor and possession of child pornography. Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 16.
» David M. Dorwart, 27, pleaded no contest to an amended charge of attempted possession of a dangerous weapon by a prohibited person. Sentencing is set for Dec. 16.
» Nathan T. Smith, 44, pleaded no contest to a third-degree assault charge on an incident at Washington Elementary School on April 22, 2018. He was fined $300.
» John D. Hagle, of Lincoln, admitted to violation of his post-release supervision and was sentenced to 90 days in prison. He was given credit for time served.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.