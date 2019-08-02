Proper administration of the LB840 Quality Growth Fund account will soon be resolved as the city of North Platte plans to separate the finances from the city’s general fund, as required by statute.
On Thursday, the QGF Citizens Review Committee met with city administration to hear their explanation of the current status and future plan of action for the fund. Committee member Brock Wurl had submitted questions earlier to the city administration concerning the process of bringing the fund into compliance with state statute
“One of the questions had to do with the timing on when we might be in a position to segregate the funds for the Quality Growth Fund,” City Finance Director Dawn Miller said. “To back up just a little bit, I believe everyone is aware at this point, the city has always accounted for the Quality Growth Fund in a separate fund.”
She said the access of the monies for that fund has been part of the city’s pool of cash.
“It would be our desire to be able to segregate the cash into a separate bank account,” Miller said. “In order to do that, we are drafting our budget for 2019-20 fiscal year to include two transfers.”
One of the transfers would be from the electric fund to the golf fund, Miller said.
“Another would be from (Community Development Block Grant) to the general fund to segregate the fund balance that is in the Quality Growth Fund into a separate bank account,” Miller said.
The QGF committee also had concerns about the interest accrued for the fund.
Miller said interest $76,845.75 from 2013 to June 30 is due to the QGF. At the end of June, the fund balance plus the re-established interest sits at $3,927,666.75. A formal request for proposal process will happen moving forward to create the separated QGF account to bid out the interest rate.
“We took the fund balances at the time and then multiplied that times the rate we are earning in our general fund bank account,” Miller said.
Miller said the city plans to move the funds into the separate account as soon as possible after Oct. 1, once the 2019-20 budget is approved. The amount of the fund when transferred would be $3,927,666.75, which includes the interest, although Miller said that number could change depending on whether or not any transactions take place between now and Oct. 1.
Committee member Pat Keenan inquired about how the funds are reflected on the city budget and if the funds show up on the overall city balance sheet.
City Administrator Jim Hawks confirmed that the funds do currently show on the overall city general balance sheet.
Wurl said that the state statue governing LB840 outlines that the funds must not co-mingle with any other city funds, and must be segregated from all other funds, and should not be subject to future risks of other city financial transactions.
Committee member Josh Harm said he understands why it would be listed on the balance sheet, however it must be separate and ear-marked specifically clear on restrictions. Miller said she would discuss with the auditor to make sure there is a clear understanding moving forward.
Keenan added that using the entire total of nearly $4 million will assist in getting better rates for the deposit in the RFP process, which will take place before the funds are transferred into a separate account.