North Platte City Council members Tuesday made quick work of a routine agenda, adjourning their first March meeting after 15 minutes.
The council unanimously accepted the city’s 2018-19 audit and ratified a legal services contract with North Platte’s Waite & McWha law firm as part of the evening’s consent agenda.
A representative of the AMGL accounting firm of Grand Island, the city’s longtime auditors, will discuss the audit in detail at a council meeting later this spring.
The agreement with Waite & McWha covers the services previously supplied by full-time City Attorney Doug Stack, who retired Jan. 10.
Senior partner Terry Waite serves as the city’s chief legal counsel on behalf of his firm, which will receive a flat $12,000 monthly fee from the city.
In other business, the council:
» Approved a resolution enabling the North Platte Airport Authority to refinance existing bonds and add $500,000 in new bonds to cover its 10% share of a taxiway resurfacing project.
The U.S. Department of Transportation will fund the remaining 90% of the project’s $5 million cost through Airport Improvement Program funds.
» Authorized the start of property tax assessments for recently completed water and sewer work near Iron Horse Park at the Interstate 80/U.S. Highway 83 interchange.
» Created a water extension district along East 10th Street east of Roosevelt Avenue at the request of a property owner to be served by it.
» Gave permission for Dewey Street to be used for the annual Nebraskaland Days parade June 20.
