North Platte City Council members Tuesday capped the city’s absorption of a long-isolated tract behind East Halligan Drive by declaring the 35.49-acre site eligible for tax increment financing.
A 7-1 council vote accepted a David City planning firm’s findings that the land bought by Keenan Management LLC in March fits the state’s legal criteria to be designated “blighted and substandard.”
Councilman Ed Rieker cast the lone vote against accepting the study, mirroring his opposition through the series of three votes that ended with the site’s annexation into the city on Aug. 6.
The Keenan land, most recently owned by a Delaware family, lies due east of the Hampton Inn, Dunkin’ and the rest of the long-developed northeast quadrant of the I-80/U.S. Highway 83 interchange.
The South Platte River, the Nebraska Public Power District canal and the existing businesses along the east and north sides of East Halligan form the tract’s other boundaries.
No projects are yet in the works for the tract, Keenan said after the meeting. It’ll be cleared once soybean harvest is finished and he can remove a dilapidated farmhouse and outbuildings that enabled the tract to become TIF-eligible.
“I had a call showing interest in moving the house” rather than tearing it down, Keenan said after the council meeting.
He sought annexation and the “blighted” designation now simply to get the site ready for development, he said. “It opens up opportunities.”
The site’s “bright future for retail and hospitality/leisure development” — as Keenan put it in a July letter to the council — became apparent last week when Chief Development Inc. of Grand Island proposed a $30 million to
$40 million trio of projects on both sides of I-80.
The last and largest — an envisioned “senior living” complex north of North Platte Community College’s North Campus — could begin rising by 2021 between Keenan’s land and Iron Eagle Golf Course.
Chief Development, a division of agribusiness construction mainstay Chief Industries, also announced plans for further commercial development east of NPCC and a warehouse and distribution center complex at Twin Rivers Business Park.
TIF will be needed to make all three projects work financially, Division President and General Manager Roger Bullington told the council Aug. 12.
The Twin Rivers site already has a “blighted” designation, but a TIF eligibility study would be needed for the other sites. The would-be housing site north of NPCC — the so-called “Hahler property” — also would need to be annexed, Bullington said.
No one spoke during a public hearing Tuesday night on whether Keenan’s land qualifies as “blighted and substandard.”
Rieker said before the council’s vote that the Chief Development proposal “would greatly enhance the value of this property.” But it also reinforced his belief that the Keenan site shouldn’t be made TIF-eligible in advance.
“It would seem to me we should wait until we see what the developer has in mind for the property,” Rieker said.
City Administrator Jim Hawks and Councilman Ty Lucas replied that while the “blighted” label allows a developer to seek TIF, potential developers must also be able to show they can’t afford to build without it.
“Each TIF project will have to stand on its own,” Hawks said.
Chief Development hopes to develop a trail for walkers, bicyclists and golf carts all the way from Iron Eagle to the I-80/U.S. 83 businesses, Bullington said last week.
If Nebraska Public Power District allows a pedestrian bridge over its canal, Keenan said Tuesday, he’d work with Chief to extend a trail through his land.