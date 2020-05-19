A possible executive session to discuss personnel or potential litigation issues has been added to Tuesday evening’s North Platte City Council agenda.
The addition, sent to local press outlets Monday, says the closed session will be held “if necessary” between the five-item “consent agenda” and the 10 other items on the regular agenda.
As revised, Tuesday’s agenda includes no indication that council members will vote after the closed session in relation to the matters that might be discussed within it.
The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall, 211 W. Third St., with remote technology again employed to ensure compliance with COVID-19-related limits on public gatherings.
The council meeting will remain open to the public, but residents with business before the council are strongly encouraged to take part remotely through Zoom meeting links.
To do so, visit us02web.zoom.us/j/678628336. Residents may also watch and listen to the meeting on cable Channel 180 or listen only by calling 669-900-6833 or 253-215-8782. The meeting ID is 678-628-336.
For details on the rest of Tuesday’s council agenda, visit nptelegraph.com and click on “News” for Sunday’s preview story.
