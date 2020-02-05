City Council meeting focuses on Viaero tower

A brief and brisk North Platte City Council meeting Tuesday night featured strong approval of a 150-foot-tall “monopole” cellular tower to improve cell and data reception at the Wild West Arena.
Council members voted 6-0 to grant a conditional use permit to Nebraskaland Days, owner of the arena grounds, and Viaero Wireless, which also will wire arena buildings to enable free public Wi-Fi and sponsor the event’s June concerts.
Councilman Andrew Lee, manager of Viaero’s North Platte store near Walmart, abstained from voting on the permit. Councilman Ed Rieker was absent Tuesday night.
The city Planning Commission Jan. 28 unanimously recommended approval of the cell tower as long as other federal, state and local conditions are met. It will sit near the northeast corner of the Wild West Arena grounds,
A U.S. Federal Aviation Administration letter received the day after the Planning Commission meeting said Viaero’s monopole lies outside the North Platte Regional Airport’s flight path.
Because of that, the federal agency said, the tower doesn’t need to be lighted — a fact that pleases Nebraskaland Days and leaders of nearby historic attractions, Executive Director David Fudge said.
“We’re trying to camouflage this as best as possible to not interfere with the neighborhood,” Fudge said, referring mainly to Scout’s Rest Ranch and the Lincoln County Historical Museum.
To further lessen visual distractions, the monopole will be painted a tan color, said Fudge and Viaero site acquisition manager Chris Riha.
In other business, the council confirmed Mayor Dwight Livingston’s appointments of Susan Morton and Andrea Hongsermeier to the Library Advisory Board. That action was part of a four-item “consent agenda.”
