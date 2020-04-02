City Council passes Quality Growth Funds COVID-19 measures

Three applications for Quality Growth Funds — the largest aimed at helping small businesses weather the COVID-19 outbreak — were unanimously approved Wednesday night at a special North Platte City Council meeting.
Council members also formalized a separate $50,000 revolving fund for fixing up or demolishing decrepit structures as they first used remote technology to minimize possible spread of the novel coronavirus.
Notice of the city’s first confirmed “community spread” COVID-19 cases arrived during the 75-minute meeting. Gov. Pete Ricketts soon put Lincoln County and 14 others under a “directed health measure.”
The council voted 7-0 to allocate up to $250,000 in QGF’s dedicated city sales tax funds to help offset costs for small businesses to apply for federal loans for COVID-19 losses.
Businesses who hire outside help to navigate the U.S. Small Business Administration loan process can be reimbursed for up to $2,500 of their costs of hiring such professionals.
They’ll have until Dec. 31 to turn in qualified expenses to the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp., which applied for the funds. The chamber has assembled a dozen people or firms with experience in dealing with SBA loans.
Councilman Ty Lucas, a North Platte banker, abstained from the vote because he helped assemble the QGF plan as a member of the chamber’s economic development committee.
The QGF-aided program will be available to businesses within city limits or North Platte’s two-mile zoning jurisdiction outside its borders.
Council members voted 8-0 for smaller QGF grants of $4,800 to help put on a Nebraska Main Street Network fall workshop on restoring historic buildings’ upper floors and $75,000 to help design an industrial “rail park” in Lincoln County.
Each request would be used to help gain other grants — $7,200 from the Nebraska State Historic Preservation Office for the workshop and $25,000 from Nebraska Public Power District for rail-park planning.
A resolution formally establishing the revolving fund for work on substandard buildings was adopted 7-1, with Councilman Ed Rieker opposed.
The city’s Development Department budget already has a $50,000 line-item to clear away decayed buildings or help their owners make repairs, said City Administrator Jim Hawks.
The revolving fund, already authorized by existing city ordinances, will make use of that money and separate it from other city funds, he said.
