City Council passes Quality Growth Funds COVID-19 measures

A Telegraph reporter’s computer monitor shows the images from North Platte City Hall Wednesday as the City Council met with assists from remote technology. Shown in the main council chamber are (from left) Councilmen Jim Backenstose and Jim Nisley, Mayor Dwight Livingston and Councilmen Glenn Petersen and Andrew Lee. Councilman Lawrence Ostendorf was also present but sat off screen to the right. Behind Livingston, a monitor shows the meeting’s other participants in the City Hall conference room: Councilmen Jim Carman and Ed Rieker, City Administrator Jim Hawks, chief legal counsel Terry Waite and Councilman Ty Lucas.