A largely routine agenda for Tuesday’s North Platte City Council meeting includes approval of the city’s new legal services contract and acceptance of the city’s 2018-19 audit.
The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the council chamber at City Hall, 211 W. Third St.
A five-item “consent agenda” includes ratification of the city’s formal agreement with the Waite & McWha law firm and the acceptance and filing of the annual audit.
Unless a council member asks for separate votes on one or more items, consent agenda items are approved with a single council vote.
The council Jan. 21 accepted Mayor Dwight Livingston’s recommendation to contract with Waite & McWha rather than formally replace City Attorney Doug Stack, who retired Jan. 10.
Terry Waite, the firm’s senior partner, serves as the city’s chief legal counsel with help from partner Todd McWha and other staff lawyers.
The proposed contract sets a $250-per-hour rate for Waite & McWha’s services in matters including planning and zoning; legal defense of the city and its employees when they act within the scope of their employment; negotiation of union and vendor contracts; and prosecution of city code violations.
Copies of the city’s audit report for the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30 will be available to council members at the meeting, according to a memo from Finance Director Dawn Miller.
A formal presentation of the audit’s findings and recommendations will be given at a council meeting later this spring, the memo says. Last year’s audit presentation was May 21.
In other business, the council will:
» Consider a resolution enabling the North Platte Airport Authority to issue $500,000 in bonds for its share of a taxiway resurfacing project, along with refinancing old bonds.
State law requires cities with airport authorities, which otherwise operate independently, to authorize property tax collections for the airport.
The resolution would confirm the council’s Aug. 6 vote granting its approval for the 2019-20 fiscal year.
The Airport Authority routinely issues bonds to cover its 10% share of improvement projects receiving federal Airport Improvement Project funds. Bond repayments aren’t subject to state tax-rate lids.
The airport’s 2019-20 budget called for $1.16 million in property tax support, including $500,000 in bonds for its share of the $5 million taxiway project. AIP funds will cover the remaining 90% of the work.
» Authorize the start of property tax assessments for recently completed water and sewer work near Iron Horse Park at the Interstate 80/U.S. Highway 83 interchange.
» Consider creation of a water extension district along East 10th Street east of Roosevelt Avenue. A property owner requested the extension, said City Administrator Jim Hawks.
» Take up a resolution authorizing the use of Dewey Street for the annual Nebraskaland Days parade June 20.
