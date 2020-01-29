North Platte City Council members on Wednesday will resume discussions on future city recycling arrangements with their third nonvoting work session on the topic since June.
ABC Recycling owner and CEO Pamela Pacheco will update the council during the meeting. It starts at 5 p.m. in the council chamber at City Hall, 211 W. Third St.
Pacheco, who founded her firm in 2014 with help from the city’s Quality Growth Fund, has been working with city officials on adding the city’s residential “yellow-top” containers to ABC’s collection and processing operations.
The council tabled a long-term contract to accomplish that June 4, but members altered ABC’s current contract Dec. 3 to enable either the firm or the council to cancel it with 30 days’ notice.
Pacheco and city officials said then that they were continuing work on a long-term plan for ABC to take over yellow-top recycling from DataShield Corp. of Omaha.
The council Dec. 3 also approved a short-term rate increase for ABC that matches the $70.50-per-ton rate Pacheco had quoted in June to consolidate all city recycling. ABC and DataShield’s combined costs were averaging $80 per ton at the time.
Public Service Director Layne Groseth will lay out the city’s options and review the results of customer surveys at today’s meeting, said City Administrator Jim Hawks.
