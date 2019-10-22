The North Platte City Council will host a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to consider a special designated liquor license for the North Platte Community Playhouse’s musical next month.
The meeting will be in the council chamber at City Hall, 211 W. Third St.
The North Platte Concert Association is seeking the special license to officially host a wine bar during performances of “Into the Woods” Nov. 15-17 and Nov. 22-24 at the Neville Center for the Performing Arts, 301 E. Fifth St.
The playhouse, which has applied for a permanent state liquor license, received a special license from the city for its Sept. 27-29 and Oct. 4-6 performances of “Drinking Habits,” board President Stuart Shepherd said.
That exhausted the number of dates for which the playhouse could receive a special license this year, he added.
The board of the Concert Association, which also uses the Neville Center, then agreed to apply for the special license for “Into the Woods.” The association will turn over proceeds to the playhouse, Shepherd said.
No wine will be sold during the “Matilda” children’s musical in February, he said, but the playhouse should have its permanent liquor license for “Mamma Mia!” in April.
Shepherd said a special reception also is planned for the “Into the Woods” opening night Nov. 15, because the historic neon Fox Theater sign should be reinstalled by then. The sign is currently down for renovations.
The final “Into the Woods” performance at 2 p.m. Nov. 24 will fall on the 90th anniversary of the theater’s opening in 1929.
