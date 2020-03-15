The North Platte City Council will vote Tuesday on renewing the city’s health and accident self-insurance plan and replacing destroyed overhead netting at Dowhower Softball Complex.
A nonvoting “work session” to review the insurance proposal will start at 5 p.m., with the regular meeting set for 5:30 p.m.
Both will be held in the council chamber at City Hall, 211 W. Third St.
The city self-insures its health and accident coverage, with Novo Benefits of Englewood, Colorado, serving as plan administrator.
Representatives of the latter firm will present details on the plan’s renewal during the work session. Any changes would take effect April 1.
Also Tuesday, council members will be asked to apply up to $20,000 in Newburn Fund interest on top of an insurance settlement to replace the lost Dowhower netting, City Administrator Jim Hawks said.
A spring 2019 snowstorm finished off the original foul-ball netting over the central concession area at Dowhower, which dated to the complex’s 1985 opening.
The nets already had badly deteriorated from decades of use, city Parks Director Lyle Minshull told The Telegraph for its “Flatrock Fix-Its” series in October on city infrastructure needs.
Minshull estimated then that the Dowhower netting would cost $65,000 to $185,000 to properly replace. But an insurance settlement with the League Association of Risk Management will cover most of it, Hawks said.
Interest generated by the Newburn Fund, founded in 1989 from a bequest from the late John Newburn’s estate, will pay for concrete for the pole bases and incidental project expenses, according to city documents.
In other business, the council will:
» Take up a proposed ordinance to add brewpubs to the list of businesses serving alcohol that are subject to a city occupation tax.
Hawks said the ordinance was prompted by the approaching debut of Peg Leg Brewery near the Interstate 80-Newberry Access interchange. A sign at its building Friday advertised an April 15 opening.
» Consider a trio of requests endorsed by the city Planning Commission to create a single enlarged residential lot near Indian Meadows Golf Course.
Jodey Twidwell wants to combine two lots and part of a frontage road into one lot at his home at 3301 S. Bare Ave.
To do that, the council will have to vacate the part of the frontage road near Twidwell’s home, rezone that part and approve a subdivision for the new single lot.
» Consider a $51,631 “trip hazard repair proposal” from Precision Concrete Cutting of Denver to repair sidewalks on some city properties to correct tripping hazards.
Repairs would be made at City Hall, the Public Safety Building, Dowhower Softball Complex, Cody Park, Cody Pool and St. Mary’s, Memorial and Orabella parks.
The project would launch an ongoing program to find and correct tripping hazards created by freeze-thaw cycles, Public Service Director Layne Groseth said in a council memorandum.
» Decide whether to create a water extension district that would further extend one the council approved March 3 on East 10th Street east of Roosevelt Avenue.
Hawks said a property owner east of the recently approved extension has asked for it to be further extended to his property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.