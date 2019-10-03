City expects completion of Philip by end of month

As if North Platte’s wet weather hasn’t been tough enough ...
Motorists finding their way onto the recently rebuilt East Philip Avenue — including one who drove through wet concrete — have added to the challenges of wrapping up the $900,000 project before winter.
The rebuilt stretch between Dewey and Cottonwood streets should open by month’s end despite being two weeks behind due to the summer’s soggy weather, City Engineer Tom Werblow said Wednesday.
But it’s now “50-50” at best that work crews with project contractor Paulsen Inc. of Cozad can start rebuilding the critical one-block stretch of Philip between Jeffers and Dewey streets before spring, he said.
“We won’t tear into that unless we’re pretty sure we can knock that (segment) out,” he said. “We cannot afford to go all winter with that closed.”
On top of the weather delays, workers have had to cope with vehicles trespassing on the concrete they finally were able to pour last week.
Three vehicles made their way onto not-yet-finished Philip on Sept. 25 alone, Werblow said. The driver of one of them, who came from North Carolina, said he turned east off Dewey while following his onboard GPS system’s directions to the North Platte post office.
The vehicle “came in behind a concrete mixer truck and followed it into the construction zone,” Werblow said. “When they realized their mistake, they turned around onto the new concrete.”
Anyone who has stepped onto wet concrete knows what happened next.
Paulsen’s crews have since torn out the damaged westbound portion and repoured it at a cost of $15,000 to $20,000, Werblow said. The North Carolina driver’s insurance will pay the city for the extra cost.
Several other vehicles have trespassed onto Philip despite barricades throughout the project area, Werblow said. “We’ve had people pick up barricades and drive through.”
After finishing the unexpected repair job, workers have moved on to pouring sidewalks, driveway entrances and intersection entrances, Werblow said.
The summer’s wet weather also has helped to put off completion of new segments of East Eugene Avenue and South Warbonnet Road, he said.
The delays have postponed the start of developer Tad Haneborg’s new motel project at the Interstate 80/U.S. Highway 83 interchange.
Werblow said city crews closed East Walker Road west of the D&N Event Center earlier this week so Warbonnet can be finished.
The D&N remains accessible by taking U.S. 83 south to State Farm Road, north on Victoria Lane and west on Walker, he said.
