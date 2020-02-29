The City of North Platte’s Development Department has released the following guidelines, based on city ordinances, on the placement of political campaign signs before and after the May 12 primary election:
» Signs cannot be posted before March 29, 45 days before the election. They must be removed by May 22, 10 days after the vote.
» Signs may be of any size but cannot be placed on the right of way of the city, Lincoln County or the state. The city may remove signs placed in those locations.
» Signs in corner lots must remain behind “clear vision” triangles, the legs of which extend 25 feet from the intersection along the inside edge of the sidewalks.
