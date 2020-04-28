In an effort to clean up North Platte, City Development Department officials will be systematically enforcing ordinances beginning this spring.
The city will review each area of town and note code violations that deal with street trees, sidewalks, overhanging branches, weeds, alley maintenance, property condition and junk nuisances, according to a press release from Mona Anderson of Keep North Platte and Lincoln County Beautiful.
Home renters and owners, and business renters and owners will be notified of any ordinance violations.
“We appreciate the pride that citizens take in keeping or city beautiful and safe,” said Public Service Director Layne Groseth. “This is another step that we can take in an effort to keep our community attractive to residents, visitors, and potential businesses and workers looking to relocate to our area.”
The city is asking residents to comply with city codes and take the necessary steps to meet the codes if they are in non-compliance.
Inspecting all areas of town will take a considerable time. The review is planned to take place throughout 2020 and review of violations could run into 2021.
The effort is a partnership of the City Development Department, Public Service Department, North Platte Chamber and Development, Keep North Platte and Lincoln County Beautiful, and the North Platte Police Department.
“It is our goal to make this the best community we possibly can, but we need the help from the residents,” Anderson said. “We want everyone to be part of the solution. This is no way meant to be a hardship. We want this to be an effort of our community coming together to make a positive difference.”
All of the city ordinances can be found on the city website ci.north-platte.ne.us. For more information, call 308-535-6724.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.