Cody Park Rides open Friday

The covers will come off the Cody Park Rides today with certain precautions.
Lyle Minshull, North Platte Parks director, said the city submitted a plan to the West Central District Health Department for approval and it was accepted.
“Under the directed health measures, it was listed that carnivals were not going to be open,” Minshull said. “We honored that, but we got to thinking that maybe since we’re more of a permanent-type entity that maybe we would get a waiver on that through the West Central District Health Department.”
The plan for opening includes measures the city will take to handle the distancing and sanitizing.
“Obviously, we’re going to sanitize after each round, just the high touch areas,” Minshull said. “We’re going to encourage people to social distance and we’re going to try to keep the numbers down as much as we can in there.”
With the popularity of the rides, sometimes the numbers can be overwhelming and people packed into a small area, Minshull said.
“If it comes to needing more social distancing, we are going to close some gates and allow access through only one gate so we can monitor that,” Minsull said. “We will have sanitizing kits for each operator and each operator will be backed up with a floater employee so we have someone there at all times.”
Although masks will not be required, Minshull said it is recommended that people wear them.
Earlier in the spring, employees spent time painting and landscaping the grounds. The concession stand has been open and is doing well.
“The new paint and landscaping is looking good,” Minshull said. “The concession stand has been doing great. You always know when the rides open up because the concession stand sales rise, but sales are where they usually are even without the rides being open.”
The rides will be open from 5-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and noon to 10 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
