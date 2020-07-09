Cody Park Rides open Friday

Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EASTERN LINCOLN AND SOUTHERN CUSTER COUNTIES UNTIL 115 AM CDT... AT 1232 AM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A STRONG THUNDERSTORM 10 MILES SOUTH OF ARNOLD, OR 22 MILES SOUTHEAST OF STAPLETON, MOVING EAST AT 40 MPH. DIME SIZE HAIL AND WIND GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... OCONTO, BUCKEYE, ETNA, PRESSEY STATE WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA, BURR OAK, LODI, INTERSECTION OF HIGHWAY 183 AND CUMRO ROAD AND CUMRO. THIS INCLUDES HIGHWAY 183 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 77 AND 84. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... THIS STORM MAY INTENSIFY, SO BE CERTAIN TO MONITOR LOCAL RADIO STATIONS AND AVAILABLE TELEVISION STATIONS FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND POSSIBLE WARNINGS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. &&