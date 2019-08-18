College hosts annual Flat Rock EMS conference on Saturday

First responders from around the state received mass casualty disaster training at the Flat Rock EMS conference Saturday afternoon at the North Platte Community College South Campus.
The gym was full of about 30 volunteers laying on the ground covered in simulated blood and displaying other injuries.
First responders were training for a disaster, in this case the collapse of bleachers during a sporting event. Volunteers were asked to act as if they were in pain to make the simulation seem as real as possible.
First responders showed up at staggered times to handle the situation, simulating response times. Members from different departments had to work together while observers took notes of what happened during the drill. The first responders escorted volunteers outside to triage, where they were taken by ambulance to a mock hospital, where nurses were waiting for their part of the training.
Alex McConnell, Mid Plains Community College EMS/CPR coordinator, said when they met to plan the conference this year, the goal was to simulate a mass casualty event.
“All of the participants are fulfilling their role like they would in the real world,” McConnell said.
Training for a situation of this magnitude can be difficult when you have people from many different departments working together, McConnell said.
“One of our goals is to get all the neighboring departments to work with each other, so they can get used to working together and build those bonds so we are better at it in the future,” he said.
McConnell said the simulation was followed by a formal debriefing where observers of the drill — both experts and laymen — shared notes about what they saw.
“I am incredibly happy with the turnout first and foremost,” McConnell said. “This is really realistic as far as our patients are concerned, and our patients are really acting the part, so everybody is getting a real taste of how to respond to this.”
The conference happens each year. McConnell said this is the first time they have simulated a mass casualty disaster.
“I just want to make sure the public knows when they are seeing pictures or reading this that this is an opportunity for the public to learn and not everything is going to look perfect,” McConnell said. “Everybody is learning new skills and learning how to work together today.”