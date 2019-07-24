Two wrecks Wednesday afternoon resulted in no major injuries, North Platte police said.
The first collision flipped a pickup truck about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Second Street and Garfield Avenue. Police said a black Ram 1500 truck going north on Garfield rolled over after it was struck on the passenger side by a gray and green Ram 1500 flatbed truck that was westbound on Second. The black truck had significant damage. The front end of the flatbed truck was damaged. Police said the two drivers and a passenger in the flatbed were unhurt.
The second crash happened about 4:20 p.m. in the 2500 block of Front Street near Big Red Liquor. Police said a Ford Explorer was westbound on Front and turned left to go into the Big Red Liquor parking lot in front of a red Geo Metro going east. The Geo’s airbags deployed, and both vehicles had front-end damage. Police said the driver of the Geo Metro was experiencing foot pain, but neither driver was severely injured.