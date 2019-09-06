What organizers call one of the area’s largest car shows returns to North Platte this weekend.
The 25th Colonel Cody’s Cruise Show & Shine will run Friday and Saturday with the final day of the event being held at Memorial Park. Last year’s Show & Shine, which was based in downtown North Platte, drew roughly 300 classic vehicles, according to event co-chairman Jay Lewis.
Lewis said the field, which consists of street rods, rat rods, antique, custom and modified cars and pickups, draws entries from Nebraska but also from surrounding states and throughout the country.
“We’ve got one couple that comes from Arizona every year and a couple of people who come up from Texas,” said Lewis, who chairs the car show along with John Kavanaugh.
Registration is from 3-8 p.m. Friday at the Best Western Plus with a kickoff event from 6-8 p.m. at the D & N Event Center.
The Show and Shine will continue Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Memorial Park, where the vehicles will be judged and 90 awards presented across 10 categories, including best of show and best of manufacturers. There also is an award for the vehicle selected as the crowd’s favorite over the weekend.
The awards will be presented during a dinner Saturday night at the D & N Event Center.
Registration for the show will be Saturday as well.
In addition, a 1969 Ford Mustang convertible, designed and rebuilt by members of the Mid-Plains Community College classic car restoration, automotive technology and auto body technology programs, will be given away on Saturday afternoon. The car was unveiled June 14 and the public has had chances to buy raffle tickets throughout the summer at $10 a chance.
Proceeds from the drawing are used to fund scholarships for students in the college’s transportation programs and to help offset the cost of the car project.
