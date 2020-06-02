A 40-year-old Greeley, Colorado, man, accused of shooting his fiancée and dumping her body in a North Platte pond, pleaded not guilty Monday to four felony charges.
William H. Stanback made an appearance in Lincoln County District Court by video. He pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder along with counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, all stemming from charges filed March 18 in connection with the death of Kimberly Ermi, 42, also of Greeley.
He also pleaded not guilty to possession of firearm by a prohibited person when he was arrested during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 on March 17.
His next court appearance is set for July 20.
Ermi’s body was found March 3 in a retention pond near the Walmart Distribution Center.
North Platte Police Chief Daniel Hudson said March 19 that Ermi died of multiple gunshots.
In other court proceedings Monday (parties are all from North Platte unless noted):
» Tyler Corbit, 30, pleaded not guilty to being an accessory to a felony in a Jan. 4 incident. His next hearing is set for July 20.
Corbit is charged with aiding and abetting his brothers, Christopher Corbit and Jeremy Bailey, both of whom were wanted by authorities in Tulare County, California, in regards to a homicide investigation.
Christopher Cobit and Bailey both passed through the North Platte area and were stopped and arrested in Utah on Jan. 5.
» Martin P. Ramos, 46, pleaded no contest to a felony count of violation of a protection order on Jan. 17.
Ramos also admitted violation of an 18-month post-release supervision that started on Dec. 16 in relation to a case in July 2019.
Ramos initially pleaded no contest to third-degree domestic assault and negligent child abuse with no injury.
Ramos was sentenced to 17 months in prison for the two cases, and the sentences will run at the same time.
He was credited for time served.
» Edward J. Blaylock, 27, pleaded no contest to a felony count of strangulation or suffocation and a misdemeanor charge of negligent child abuse with no injury that stems from an incident on April 20.
A misdemeanor charge of domestic assault with bodily injury was dismissed in the plea agreement.
Blaylock also pleaded guilty to misdemeanor counts of domestic abuse with intentionally causing body injury and a negligent child abuse with no injury. A charge of assault by strangulation or suffocation was dismissed in the plea agreement.
Blaylock was sentenced to 300 days in jail and credited with 18 days served for each case. The sentences will run together at the same time under the plea agreement.
» Calvin L. Theus, 35, pleaded no contest to a count of possession of methamphetamine in an incident on Dec. 17.
Theus was sentenced to 180 days in jail and credited for time served.
» Amanda D. Nelson, 37, pleaded not guilty to felony counts of possession of methamphetamine (10 to 27 grams) and possession of hydrocodone bitartrate in an incident on March 20.
A status hearing was set for July 20.
» Jennifer M. Pluard, 36, was sentenced to 364 days in jail for a felony count of shoplifting with a value between $0-500 in an incident in January.
Pluard was initially sentenced to drug court after pleading guilty to the charge but was removed from the program in March.
Pluard was credited for 103 days served.
» Shabani Mayugi, 21, pleaded no contest to a felony charge of first-degree forgery.
Four counts of possession of a forged instruments were dismissed in the plea agreement.
Mayugi was sentenced to 18 months of probation.
» Bryce D. Wood, 20, pleaded not guilty to a count of third-degree domestic assault from an incident on April 20.
Wood also denied that he violated conditions of his two years of probation that he was sentenced to in January that stems from a case of criminal mischief in 2018.
A status hearing on both cases was set for June 15.
» Dominga A. Flores, 23, pleaded not guilty to a felony count of intentional child abuse with no injury and a misdemeanor charge of possession of between an ounce and a pound of marijuana. Both charges stem from an incident Oct. 12.
A status hearing was set for July 20.
» Pierce R. Stewart, 28, pleaded not guilty to three charges over two cases.
Stewart pleaded not guilty to a felony count of resisting arrest and a misdemeanor charge of assault with bodily injury in a May 13 incident.
Stewart also pleaded not guilty to a felony count of resisting arrest April 3.
A status hearing for both cases was set for July 20.
» Marissa A. Smallfoot, 26, pleaded not guilty to a count of possession of methamphetamine on March 20. A status hearing is set for July 6.
» Lisa L. Pitts, 54, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, pleaded not guilty to a third-degree assault charge that stems from an incident on March 21.
A status hearing is set for July 20.
» Matthew S. Seamann, 37, of Maxwell, pleaded not guilty to a felony count of possession of firearm by a prohibited person and a misdemeanor count of diving without an ignition interlock in the vehicle. The charges stem from an incident on Sept. 28. A status hearing is set for July 20.
