Lincoln County commissioners Monday will consider applying for a federal grant to help pay for new sections of a hiking-biking trail along West State Farm Road.
The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the commissioners’ room in the courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St.
County and North Platte city officials have been taking steps to assist the North Platte Trails Network in building new stretches of the trail to fill in gaps. West State Farm Road straddles the city limits from U.S. Highway 83 west to South Oak Street.
A proposed County Board resolution would formally apply to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s Recreational Trails Program, which administers federal funding available for trail projects.
In other business, commissioners will consider an annual update to the county’s Local Emergency Operation Plan. County Assessor Julie Stenger also will present her office’s most recent Three-Year Plan of Assessment, a report required by the state.