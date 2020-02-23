The North Platte Planning Commission on Tuesday will elect 2020 officers and consider combining two lots and a frontage road next to Indian Meadows Golf Course.
The panel’s monthly meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the council chamber at City Hall, 211 W. Third St.
Its action items reflect an application by Jodey Twidwell to form an enlarged single lot containing his home at 3301 S. Bare Ave., southeast of the intersection of Bare and West Walker Road.
The home sits near one of the greens on the golf course, while the frontage road runs between the home and Walker.
In separate actions, Twidell is separately asking the city to:
» Vacate the part of the frontage road next to his home. The city would retain a utility easement.
» Rezone the road’s vacated portion from A-1 transitional agricultural to R-L suburban residential.
» Approve a subdivision combining the home’s lot, the vacated part of the frontage road and another lot to the east into a single lot.
Twidwell may build a garage or outbuilding on the enlarged lot but doesn’t plan any other construction, according to city documents.
The Planning Commission will elect new officers after continuing its ongoing discussion of possible citywide zoning code updates. Greg Wilke is the panel’s current chairman.
