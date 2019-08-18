The Nebraska Highway Commission will unveil the state’s next summary of upcoming west central Nebraska road projects when the eight-member panel meets Friday in North Platte.
The agenda for the public meeting, which starts at 8:30 a.m. at the Holiday Inn Express300 Holiday Frontage Road, includes a review of the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s regional one- and six-year projects by District 6 Engineer Gary Thayer of North Platte.
Jim Hawks of North Platte represents District 6 on the commission, created in 1953 to ensure Nebraskans’ input in planning, designing and operating the state’s highway system. Hawks is also North Platte city administrator.
NDOT, formed by the 2017 merger of the state’s departments of Roads and Aeronautics, releases its updated short-term and long-term list of road improvement projects every summer.
District 6, headquartered in North Platte, covers Arthur, Blaine, Custer, Dawson, Grant, Hooker, Keith, Lincoln, Logan, McPherson and Thomas counties.
An update on mailbox rules and regulations and a time for public comment also appear on the Highway Commission’s Friday agenda.
For information, call the District 6 office at 308-535-8031 or NDOT’s Lincoln headquarters at 402-471-4567.