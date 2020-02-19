The Lincoln County commissioners voted Monday to seek engineering bids for replacement of a bridge north of U.S. Highway 30 at O’Fallon’s Road.
The bridge was slated for repair through the Transportation Innovation Act. The state will pay 55% of the cost and the county 45%.
“This is a program the state has come up with for structurally deficient bridges, which this one is,” Highway Superintendent Carla O’Dell said.
The new bridge will be a triple culvert.
O’Dell said the project needs to be engineered by a construction engineer, and she asked the board how they wanted to proceed.
“We don’t have to do RFPs (request for proposal) if you don’t want to since there isn’t any federal money involved,” O’Dell said. “If you want me to call out and get some quotes, estimates, whatever, we can do it that way, too.”
Board member Joe Hewgley asked if O’Dell had a cost estimate. O’Dell said the cost for materials and inspection would be around $8,800, according to Mainelli Wagner & Associates of Lincoln.
She said the county would do the work.
“We’re going to do the labor on it, tear it out and put it back in,” O’Dell said.
“Who else have you dealt with on the engineering on these, any other firms?” board member Kent Weems asked.
O’Dell said in her time as highway superintendent she had not, but other engineering companies had built bridges for the county in the past.
“I don’t think it would hurt anything to ask around to see what’s out there,” Weems said. “I personally would like to see somebody else quote on it.”
Hewgley said asking local engineering firms to bid would be a courtesy to see what they have to offer in cost.
“Exactly, that’s kind of my point,” Weems said.
O’Dell said she would contact the local firms for bids.
The commissioners also met in closed session to discuss strategy concerning renewal of the Charter Communication franchise agreement. Deputy County Attorney Joe Wright said negotiations have gone for a very long time and one sticking point was in the forfeiture clause.
No action was taken after the closed session.
