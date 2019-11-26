The Lincoln County commissioners approved two grants Monday for local Juvenile Services programs.
Community Connections Executive Director Jayna Schaaf and County Attorney Rebecca Harling brought the requests to the board.
“The Community-Based grant is something that is signed every year for a myriad of services to include the Assessment Team, mentoring and things of that nature,” Harling said.
Schaaf said the two requests would benefit the community.
“Both, I think, are extraordinary and needed in our community,” Schaaf said. “One is from Family Skill Building and they are proposing a tutoring program.”
She said many kids who are not making the best decisions in life are falling behind in school.
“Family Skill Building can do a really good job of getting them caught back up to speed academically,” Schaaf said. “The second proposal is essentially training on the importance of relationships. There’s just more and more literature journals out there about the one key thing being most important in a child’s life and that is to have a relationship with at least one adult.”
The training from Search Institute, she said, highlights the importance of that. Search Institute is based out of Minneapolis, and the organization conducts scientific research concerning positive youth development, according to its website at search-institute.org.
Also Monday:
» The board approved authorizing the chairman to sign two real estate transfer statements concerning the South River Road reconstruction project, one for acquisition contract of a permanent easement and one for permanent easement deed.
» The board approved a corrective donation for temporary easement from Char-Long-Mar, Limited Partnership, on the South River Road reconstruction project.
» The board approved authorizing the chairman to sign a rental agreement for space to store the Mobile Emergency Operations Center and trailers for Region 51 Emergency Management. The cost for the 400-by-50-foot unit is $375 a month and will come from the Lincoln County Emergency Management budget.
» The board discussed how to proceed concerning an access and utility easement proposed by Dawson Public Power District on the Lincoln County Roads Department-Brady Shop. Highway Superintendent Carla O’Dell will discuss the particulars with Dawson PPD and bring a proposal to the commissioners later.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.