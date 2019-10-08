The Lincoln County commissioners continued two agenda items on Monday related to rebuilding a section of West South River Road.
The county is in negotiations with Char-Mar-Long, Limited Partnership, for acquisition of a permanent easement as well as a second temporary easement for the project.
The road was washed out during the flooding in May 2015, and steps to rebuild the road have been in process since then.
Brock Wurl, attorney for Char-Mar-Long, said the agreement is close to being completed, but discussion is still underway. The board tabled the items without setting an exact date for approval.
Also tabled was the acceptance of bids for three dump trucks for the Lincoln County Department of Roads. The commissioners gave Highway Superintendent Carla O’Dell time to evaluate the bids and will make a decision at next week’s meeting.
The board also:
» Approved the purchase of three new pickup trucks for the Department of Roads from Bill Summers. Two bids were received, from Janssen Chrysler and Summers. The bid of $83,406 for three 3/4-ton regular cab pickup trucks was selected. The net price includes trade in. Janssen’s bid was a net of $89,997 for three vehicles.
» Approved an application for a special designated liquor license submitted by GL Concepts LLC for a wedding reception at Harbor Lights on Oct. 26.
The commissioners will vote to approve final tax levies at next week’s meeting at 9 a.m. Monday.
