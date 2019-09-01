The regular meeting of the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners will be on Tuesday due to the Labor Day holiday on Monday.
The meeting begins at 9 a.m. at the Lincoln County Courthouse in the Commissioners Room.
The commissioners will participate in a telephone conference with Treanor Architects concerning the possible Lincoln County Detention Center expansion project.
The board will consider:
» Authorizing the chairman to sign the annual agreement for the Register of Deeds Office to continue use of Peopleware software from Computer Information Concepts of Greeley, Colorado, as of Oct. 1.
» Adoption of a resolution authorizing the chairman to sign an interlocal agreement for road maintenance/snow removal for the village of Wellfleet from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30, 2022.
» Authorizing the chairman to sign a maintenance and support services agreement with gWorks for a one year period for the Lincoln County Department of Roads. gWorks provides geographic information system software to the county.
» Discuss and consider special designated liquor permit submitted by Golden Spike Tower & Visitor Center for Chamber After Hours at the Golden Spike Tower on Sept. 20.