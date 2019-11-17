Lincoln County commissioners Monday will receive bids to relocate a 1-mile-long stretch of West South River Road and resume talks on an architectural agreement for adding onto the county jail.
The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. in the commissioners’ room at the North Platte courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St.
County Board members approved temporary and permanent easements earlier this month to move West South River Road 0.79 miles south of where South Platte River flooding forced its closure in May 2015.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency will pay 95% of the estimated $290,000 cost to relocate the road west of South Buffalo Bill Avenue. The new segment will be a gravel road, county officials have said.
Commissioners last week postponed a final vote on hiring TreanorHL Inc., designers of the 2011 county jail, to design the $4 million-plus addition. The firm had not approved the deal’s language, Deputy County Attorney Joe Wright said.
TC Engineering Inc. of North Platte, founded and led by part-time City Engineer Tom Werblow, will represent the county in working with TreanorHL and the addition’s eventual builders under a separate agreement.
Commission Chairman Joe Hewgley, a professional architect, has recused himself from the matter because his North Platte firm might represent TreanorHL onsite.
In other business, commissioners will:
» Award bids for three used motor graders and a used tractor for the county roads department.
» Decide whether to refer a proposed conservation easement for McWha Industries Inc. southeast of Brady to the county’s Planning Commission.
» Set a date for a public hearing on proposed changes to the county’s general assistance and medical assistance regulations.
» Consider a proposed aerial operations agreement with the Wildlife Services program of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service.
