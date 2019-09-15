Lincoln County commissioners will end their regular meeting Monday by deciding whether to give the green light to a long-expected expansion of the county jail.
The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. in the commissioners’ room at the courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St. in North Platte.
County Board members have been preparing to add onto the Lincoln County Detention Center’s northeast side since Sheriff Jerome Kramer brought the estimated $3.92 million proposal to them earlier this summer.
Some remodeling to add observation cells also would be included in the expansion. It would be financed with limited tax obligation bonds not requiring voter approval.
The jail project, which commissioners will take up about 10:45 a.m., has been anticipated to happen at some point since the current jail opened in 2011.
Monday’s agenda also includes renewal of interlocal agreements with the city of North Platte covering maintenance of roads that cross the city limits. The City Council already has renewed the agreements.
Commissioners also plan a 10:35 a.m. discussion about a public hearing Thursday in McCook on an interim-study legislative resolution related to the NCORPE project near Wallace.
Legislative Resolution 114 requires the Natural Resources Committee to study potential risks and benefits of selling the real estate occupied by water augmentation projects without selling the underlying water rights.
Projects affected include the Nebraska Cooperative Republican Platte Enhancement Project and the Rock Creek augmentation project in Dundy County.
Both send groundwater into the Republican River basin, while NCORPE will also send water to the Platte basin next year.
State Sen. Dan Hughes of Venango chairs the Natural Resources Committee, which will start its hearing at 9 a.m. Thursday in Room 213 of McMillen Hall at McCook Community College.
