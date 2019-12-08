The Lincoln County commissioners will have a market update by Paul Grieger of D.A. Davidson concerning jail expansion project bonds at Monday’s regular meeting.
The commissioners will hold a public hearing regarding the proposal amending the 2005 amendment to the Lincoln County General Assistance and Medical Assistance Program Regulation/Standards.
The board will discuss and consider an application submitted by Jeffrey Canyon Ranch, LLC, for Jeffrey Lake Administrative Subdivision located at Jeffrey Lake. The property is zoned as a Transitional Agricultural District.
The commissioners will go into closed session regarding deployment of security personnel or devices and to protect attorney-client privilege.
The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Room at the Lincoln County Courthouse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.