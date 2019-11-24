The Lincoln County commissioners will consider authorizing Chairman Joe Hewgley to sign two real estate transfer statements for the South River Road reconstruction project, also known as the West South River Road reconstruction project.
One document will be for an acquisition contract of a permanent easement and one for permanent easement deed.
The board will also consider accepting a corrected version of the donation for temporary easement on the South River Road reconstruction project from Char-Long-Mar, Limited Partnership.
In other business:
» The board will discuss and consider authorizing the chairman to sign a rental agreement for space to store the Mobile Emergency Operations Center and trailers for Region 51 Emergency Management.
» The board will discuss and consider approval of the 2020 Community-Based Juvenile Services Aid grant application and the 2020 Community-Based Juvenile Services Aid Enhancement grant application.
» The board will discuss and consider how to proceed concerning an access and utility easement proposed by Dawson Public Power District on the Lincoln County Road Department-Brady Shop.
The meeting begins at 9 a.m. Monday in the Commissioners Room at the Lincoln County Courthouse.
